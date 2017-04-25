Podcast: AC Milan embarrassed but Big Mac is lovin’ it

Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast this week, with Nicholas Carroll and Vito Doria joining him.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

This week, the guys focus on Juventus’ domestic brilliance, while also touching on Roma’s 4-1 win over Pescara and Napoli’s slip-up at Sassuolo. There were goals galore as Fiorentina beat Inter and in Lazio’s win over Palermo. All of this before Vito gets passionate about Genoa’s decline as the relegation places are discussed.

