Podcast: Inter bottle the derby but AC Milan nothing like vintage

Conor Clancy returned to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast this week, with Nicholas Carroll and a very special guest, Ogo Sylla, joining him.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

Ogo offers some much-needed AC Milan perspective on the pod, before the guys look at Inter, Roma v Atalanta, laugh at Fiorentina and Ogo puts a curse on Juventus as they preview their Champions League second-leg with Barcelona.

