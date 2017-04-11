Podcast: Inter fall to the Crazy Calabrese

The Forza Italian Football Podcast is back, with Nicholas Carroll and Luca Gunby returning to join Conor Clancy. As well as the trusty duo, Vito Doria made his return from a long-term absence.

As is now custom, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

With Conor and Nic returning from their romantic Italian getaway, it’s Luca who joins the pod from Italy this week after attending Bologna’s defeat to Roma. The guys discuss Inter’s Calabrian crisis, AC Milan, Napoli, Juventus and a whole lot more.

If you haven’t already, be sure to get involved on our YouTube account, where we are uploading a lot of content as regularly as possible and will continue to do going forward.

Please support us on Patreon, in order to help us bring you the best content imaginable, both on YouTube and on the Podcast.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or acast, where you can also leave us a generous review.