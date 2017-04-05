Podcast: One night in Napoli

The Forza Italian Football Podcast is a two-man show this week, with Nicholas Carroll returning to join Conor Clancy.

As is now custom, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

This week, Nic joins the pod from Naples, ahead of Conor going out to join him in Rome and the guys talk through the latest Serie A action, the Papu dance, as well as taking a look at the midweek Coppa Italia semi-finals.

