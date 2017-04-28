PSG and Roma midfielders on Inter wishlist

Inter are set to meet with Roma and PSG in the coming days as the Nerazzurri eye moves for Kevin Strootman and Grzegorz Krychowiak respectively.

Sporting director Piero Ausilio recently extended his contract with the Biscione, and the 44-year-old is wasting no time in trying to reinforce the Milan giants after yet another disappointing campaign.

At the top of the Italian’s wishlist is Strootman, with Inter ready to make a €20 million offer in order to try and land the Roma man according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Lupi are holding out for €35m, but it’s believed a deal could be reached for around €30m given the Dutchman’s contract expires in 2018 and no talks have taken place regarding an extension.

Another name being looked at by Inter is Krychowiak, who has found first team football hard to come by at PSG this season.

Despite linking up with Unai Emery, who coached the Polish international at Sevilla from 2014 to 2016, the 27-year-old hasn’t settled in the French capital, and the Nerazzurri would happily welcome him to Milan.

Inter even saw a January approach for Krychowiak turned down, but it appears a move for the midfielder is a top priority given the hefty price Monaco are demanding for Fabinho.

Strootman has netted four goals in 30 Serie A appearances for Roma this season, while Krychowiak has been limited to just 11 Ligue 1 matches.

