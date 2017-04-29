PSG midfielder set for contract extension

Despite recent reports suggesting Thiago Motta was set to leave PSG this summer, it looks as though the 34-year-old will sign a contract extension.

The former Barcelona and Inter midfielder remains an influential figure at the Ligue 1 giants, as he’s made 28 league appearances under Unai Emery this campaign.

Despite his importance to the PSG cause it was reported he would depart the club in the summer, though Le Parisien has downplayed those suggestions by stating both parties are closing in on a contract extension.

The deal is expected to keep Motta at PSG until June 2018, at which point he will be 35 years of age.

Motta joined PSG from Inter in 2012, netting 11 goals in 201 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants over that time.

