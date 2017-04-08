Raiola brokering Roma defender’s Inter move

Inter are edging closer to a move for Roma’s Kostas Manolas, with super agent Mino Raiola having been called upon in order to try and finalize a deal.

The Giallorossi defender has been linked with an exit from the Stadio Olimpico for quite some time, with the Greek international recently pointing out that his future is in the hands of the club.

It looks as though Roma are preparing to cash in on the 25-year-old, who turned down a contract extension in October, with Premium Sport reporting Inter will land the defender in a deal worth close to €40 million.

While Manolas is represented by Ioannis Evangelopoulos, it’s believed Raiola has been called in to try and wrap up the deal as soon as possible, with the Roma defender expected to earn between €3.5m-€4m a season.

It’s believed Inter will wave goodbye to Jeison Murillo, who has attracted interest from several Premier League giants, to make way for the former Olympiacos man.

Manolas has netted two goals in 121 appearances for Roma since 2014.

