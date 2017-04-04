Rakitic: Barcelona didn’t want Juventus matchup

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has made it clear that he and his teammates would have preferred avoiding Juventus in the Champions League as the two teams prepare for their quarter-final clash.

The Bianconeri will play host to the first leg of the tie next Tuesday, pitting the two finalists from 2015 against one another.

While Barcelona triumphed 3-1 back then, Rakitic is aware that a difficult 180 minutes awaits them.

“When you talk about Italian football they [Juventus] have a very particular position,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport’s Extra Time. “They have a great history and are one of the top 5-10 clubs in the world.

“They are tough to face and are used to winning because they have it in their DNA. We were all unhappy with the draw, as we faced them two years ago and we know how good they are.”

Although the Juventus Stadium has proven to be a difficult venue for many, Rakitic pointed out he has fond memories of the facility.

“It will be a tough match for us, but I have great memories of their stadium,” he added.

“Three years ago I lifted the Europa League trophy with Sevilla [after defeating Benfica on penalties].”

Rakitic has netted 24 goals in 148 appearances for Barcelona since joining from Sevilla in 2014.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!