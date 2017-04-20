Ranieri wants Serie A return

After his fairytale story with Leicester City came to a sour end, Claudio Ranieri has confessed that he would welcome the chance to coach in Serie A once more.

The affable Italian tactician guided the Foxes to one of the most stunning shocks in football history last season by taking the 5,000/1 outsiders to the Premier League title.

However, a disappointing defence of their championship saw Ranieri sacked in February, although he is hopeful that he won’t be out of the game for too long.

“I want to go back to work. I feel like I’m a European coach who could go anywhere but I’d also [like to] stay in Italy,” Ranieri said upon receiving the Tor Vergata prize for ethics in sport.

“I’d welcome a good project and look forward to that. I have to feel like I could give it 100 per cent otherwise I wouldn’t take it. Would I take the Lazio job? At the start of my career I would have but not now. I’m a Roma fan.

“They are playing well this year though. I will say that I have already received some offers, not from clubs in Italy, but from national teams but I’d prefer to be in charge of a club so that I can see my kids every day.”

The 65-year-old is also the interesting position of having coached all of this season’s Champions League semi-finalists aside from Real Madrid and admitted that as an Italian, he will be rooting for Juventus to come out on top.

“I think that Real Madrid are the favourites but people should pay close attention to Atletico and Monaco, while Juventus are having a spectacular season and continue to get better each year thanks to the people in power at the club,” he added.

“From an Italian point of view, I’ll be supporting Juve. They are determined and this is an important opportunity for them.”