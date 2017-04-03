Ranieri shocked at Leicester dismissal

Former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri has admitted he was left stunned upon hearing that he had been sacked, a mere nine months after leading the Foxes to a first ever Premier League title.

The Italian tactician was dismissed in February as Leicester put up a woeful defence of their title, which saw them hovering just above the relegation zone.

However, Ranieri had led the club from barely avoiding relegation to Premier League champions last season, and the former Roma coach conceded that he believes this would have secured him more time to turn things around.

“The first thing that comes to mind when I think of Leicester is surprise, and even more so, bitterness,” Ranieri claimed at an event at Rebibbia prison in Rome. “I have been through a lot in my lengthy career, but never anything like this. It was a shock, even if these things are part of football.”

The 65-year-old went on to shed light on the beginnings of a career that has taken in the likes of Chelsea, Roma, Juventus, Inter and Valencia.

“This is my world. I started coaching in the regional leagues with Catanzaro, on clay pitches with be no water and no training equipment,” Ranieri continued. “I never hitched my wagon to anyone though, and I achieved everything through my results on the pitch.”

On Monday, Ranieri was awarded the prestigious Panchina d’Oro award by the Italian Football Federation for his achievements with Leicester.