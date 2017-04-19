Ranocchia: I paid for others’ mistakes at Inter

His unsuccessful spell at Inter remains a regret for Andrea Ranocchia, who believes he took his fair share of unwarranted criticism.

The central defender went from club captain to being deemed surplus to requirements and departed the club in January to join Premier League side Hull City on loan until the end of the season.

However, the Assisi native insisted that he retains largely positive memories from his time at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and believes his experience made him a better player.

“At Inter, I experienced some good times and some difficult times,” the 29-year-old told Radio 24. “I’m happy to have lived through them because it all helped me grow up so much.

“I played for a great team and that is a beautiful thing which goes beyond all of the negative things. Some things that went wrong were my mistakes but sometimes I paid for the faults of others and I was the one who shouldered the blame.

“However, I have always had broad shoulders and tried to move past it with a smile on my face.”

In terms of his future, Ranocchia’s impressive form in England has fans of The Tigers keen to see him stay but the centre-back is unsure of where he will be plying his trade next season.

“Who knows what will happen? I learned of Hull City’s interest and within five minutes my mind was made up to come here. I have two years left on my contract with Inter and when the time comes, we will talk. Now I’m just thinking about doing my best for Hull.”