Real Madrid preparing mega bid for Juventus star

Although Paulo Dybala only recently signed a contract extension with Juventus, Real Madrid are ready to offer James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata in order to secure his services.

Los Blancos are already hard at work on reinforcing their side for next season, with recent reports linking them with moves for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

The third name being looked at is Dybala, and Donbalon.com reports President Florentino Perez is so intent on landing the Argentine, who’s new deal will keep him in Turin until 2022, that he is willing to offer Morata and Rodriguez in order to get his man.

Although the Spaniard has spent most of his career in Madrid he is well known in Turin having played for the Bianconeri from 2014 to 2016, netting 27 goals in 93 appearances in all competitions.

Rodriguez has been linked with an exit from Los Blancos in recent weeks due to his mixed form for the side. The Colombian has netted seven goals in 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

