Roma announce Monchi appointment

Roma have announced the appointment of Monchi as their new Sporting Director, after lengthy negotiations.

The Spaniard had long been tipped to be the permanent replacement for Walter Sabatini, after the former Palermo man’s resignation last year, but French champions Paris Saint-Germain had also been monitoring his situation.

However, after months of speculation, the Giallorossi have landed their man. The former Sevilla Sporting Director arrived in the capital on Monday and penned a four year contract, with the option of a fifth year.

“On behalf of myself and AS Roma, I would like to welcome Monchi to our family and I look forward to a long and exciting period of success for this club,” President James Pallotta told Roma’s official website.

“I could not be happier with his arrival, as Monchi is widely regarded as one of the best minds in world football.”

Meanwhile, Monchi himself admitted that he was excited to get started in his new role with the Lupi, after performing the same role at Sevilla for 17 years.

“I would like to thank Roma President James Pallotta and the club’s executive team for giving me this opportunity,” the 48-year-old claimed.

“This is an exciting project and I look forward to serving the supporters, staff and players at this iconic club for many years to come.”

Monchi, a former goalkeeper at home town club Sevilla before becoming Sporting Director, has been lauded for his ability to unearth talent that can be developed and sold on for huge profits.