Roma could have signed Sampdoria star for €4 million

Patrik Schick continues to turn heads for Sampdoria this season, but things could have been very different for the youngster given Roma turned down the chance to sign him for €4 million last summer.

The Blucerchiati have a big decision to make at season’s end with the likes of Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Napoli all reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old starlet.

Schick continued his strong campaign on Saturday, opening the scoring for the Blucerchiati in their 1-1 draw against Torino, and no doubt his play continues to haunt Roma given they had a chance to land the striker last summer for just €4m according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Lupi directors were in talks with the then Sparta Prague player and his agent, but rather than close the deal, former sporting director Walter Sabatini opted to pursue Lucas Boye instead.

The decision will weigh on Roma for some time given Boye eventually joined Torino instead of the Lupi, while Sampdoria could sell Schick for as much as €40m if they successfully sign him to a new contract in the coming weeks.

Schick has netted 11 goals in 28 Serie A appearances this season.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!