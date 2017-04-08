Roma eyeing summer move for PSG boss

With speculation mounting that Roma will bring in Monchi as their new sporting director this summer, the Giallorossi are reportedly keen to reunite him with Unai Emery.

The 48-year-old recently left Sevilla after 17 years of service off the field, solidifying himself as one of football’s most astute directors thanks to his ability to buy players for low fees and then selling them on for big profits.

While the Spaniard has yet to sign a contract with Roma, it’s believed he will join the club in the coming weeks, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports he could be joined by Emery, who is currently coach at PSG.

The duo enjoyed great success while at Sevilla, winning the last three editions of the Europe League before the Spanish tactician left for the Ligue 1 giants last summer.

Should a move for Emery fail to materalize, the report suggests Roma will then turn to either Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri or Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini as a replacement for Luciano Spalletti, who is expected to leave in the summer.

