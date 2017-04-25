Roma icon left unimpressed with Inter and AC Milan

Roberto Pruzzo has declared that city rivals Inter and AC Milan have a long way to go before they can think about competing for the Scudetto.

Inter languish in seventh place after a 5-4 defeat at Fiorentina on Saturday, whilst Milan’s own 2-1 loss to Empoli on home soil sees them hovering just one position better off.

Although both clubs came under Chinese ownership this season after respective takeovers, Pruzzo insisted that a considerable rebuilding process was required for both tenants of the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

“The Milanese teams are an indecent shadow of their former selves,” the 62-year-old told Radio Radio. “The new owners have a lot to think about when it comes to rebuilding these teams. Inter are conceding goals against everyone.”

The former Roma striker scored 106 goals in 240 appearances for the Giallorossi between 1978 and 1988, and fired the capital club to the 1983 Scudetto, as well as four Coppa Italia crowns.

Pruzzo enjoyed a glittering club career that saw him named Serie A’s top scorer in three seasons, and was inducted into Roma’s Hall of Fame in 2012.