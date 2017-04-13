Roma legend expected to sign new contract

Daniele De Rossi and Roma are working on a new contract in order to keep the 33-year-old in the capital past this season.

Like Lupi captain Francesco Totti, the midfielder has spent his entire career with the Giallorossi since debuting back in 2001, but with his current deal expiring this summer, the two parties have opened talks to extend the marriage.

Sky Sport Italia reports De Rossi wants a two-year contract, while Roma, given his age, prefer a one-year deal.

While there is still some work to be done regarding the length of the deal, both parties are confident an agreement can be reached.

However if the two sides go their separate ways, it’s believed Juventus and Inter would be ready to swoop in and land the Italy international.

De Rossi has featured in 554 games in all competitions for Roma while scoring 55 goals.

