Roma set to swoop for Manchester City outcast

Jesus Navas is one of the main transfer targets for Roma as they look to strengthen their squad this summer.

With the 31-year-old’s contract at Manchester City due to expire at the end of the current campaign, there are no plans for Pep Guardiola’s side to offer him a new deal.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Giallorossi will make the most of that by offering the free agent a three-year contract worth €3 million per season.

With Roma set to welcome former Sevilla supremo Monchi to the club as their new sporting director, Navas represents a signing that he has given the green light to, given his history with the player during their days together at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The good relationship between the duo means that a deal for the winger could be struck very soon, before being made official at the end of the campaign.

Other transfer targets the Lupi are keen on bringing to the club during the summer transfer window are Atalanta starlet Franck Kessie and Sassuolo standout Lorenzo Pellegrini, who is set to return to the Stadio Olimpico for a fee of €10m.