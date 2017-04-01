Sarri: I don’t care how Napoli fans welcome Higuain back

Gonzalo Higuain will return to the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday, but Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri made it clear he isn’t interested in seeing what kind of reception the Juventus man will receive from the home crowd.

The Argentine left the Partenopei for their Serie A rivals last summer for €90 million, a move that turned him from local hero to hated opponent overnight.

Sunday’s contest is Higuain’s first trip back to Naples since the transfer, and Sarri made it clear that while he remains on good terms with the Argentine, he hasn’t given much thought as to how the home fans will receive their former star striker.

“I don’t care how the crowd welcomes Higuain,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference. “I like him and owe him a lot, but he will just be another opponent, even though he is a bit better than others.

“If I were to see him on Monday I would enjoy it, but I’m not interested in that tomorrow. Our embrace from the first match? When Pipita came towards me I was focused on the field but I obviously hugged him.

“He knows what I think of him and I don’t need to make a gesture to show him that.”

A win on Sunday would see Napoli close to within seven points of Juventus, but Sarri made it clear he believes the Bianconeri are still the better side.

“It’s clear that when you are second or third you think about certain moments and imagine that you could have been closer,” Sarri added.

“However when you look at things with a clear mind you understand that Juventus are ahead because they have a little extra something in every regard.”

Napoli currently sit third in the Serie A standings with 63 points, two points back of Roma.