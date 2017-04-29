Sassuolo starlet on AC Milan wishlist

Lorenzo Pellegrini could reunite with Vincenzo Montella as AC Milan are reportedly keen to land the Sassuolo starlet this summer.

The 20-year-old is in demand, as his strong play for the Neroverdi this campaign has attracted interest from other Serie A giants in Juventus and Inter.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports it’s Milan who have stepped up their pursuit, as Rossoneri directors met with Pellegrini’s agent on Friday.

While a formal offer was not made, it’s believed the Diavolo let it be known they want to sign the midfielder and reunite him with Montella, who coached Pellegrini in the Roma youth ranks.

However a move for the 20-year-old will likely hinge on the Lupi’s wishes, as they hold a €10 million option to reacquire the youngster after selling him to Sassuolo for €1.25m in 2015.

Pellegrini has 11 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions for Sassuolo over the past two seasons.

