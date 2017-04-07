Serie A 2016-17: Five things to look out for in round 31
It has been a busy week for calcio, with the Coppa Italia semi-finals being concluded since the last round of Serie A fixtures, seeing Lazio and Juventus progress at the expense of Roma and Napoli respectively.
Serie A returns this weekend, as the season’s end draws ever closer. There is, as you might expect as this time of year, one potentially huge game near the top.
Here are five things to look out for in round 31 of Serie A.
The final chance for a Champions League challenge
Napoli will travel to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday to face Lazio, desperately needing to bounce back from their disappointing week with a win.
Maurizio Sarri will need to ensure his players’ heads do not drop, with the Biancocelesti currently just four points behind the Partenopei in the table.
Both sides will feel capable of claiming all three points. Lazio have collected 16 points, more than any other side, in the last six matches, while Napoli have won five consecutive games on the road.
Recent history suggests a tough time for Simone Inzaghi’s team, with the Biancocelesti losing each of their last three home games against Napoli. Not since 1934 have the Neapolitans had a longer streak in Rome against Sunday’s hosts.