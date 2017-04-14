Serie A 2016-17: Five things to look out for in Round 32
All eyes will be on the Derby della Madonnina at lunchtime on Saturday, when Inter and AC Milan go toe-to-toe.
Juventus will fancy their chances of picking up three points at Pescara while things at the bottom could be about to get even more interesting.
Here are five things to look out for in Round 32 of Serie A.
A historic Derby della Madonnina
For the first time in its history, the Milan Derby will take the lunchtime slot, as kick-off takes place at 12:30 CET.
With AC Milan joining their cross-city rivals under Chinese ownership earlier this week, the time is perfectly suited for those in Asia looking for some evening entertainment.
On the field, we can expect a balanced enough meeting. The last eight games between the two has them inseparable, with each winning twice and four seeing the points shared.
In this season’s previous encounter, the teams played out one of these four, with Ivan Perisic rescuing a late point for the Nerazzurri in a 2-2 draw.