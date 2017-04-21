Serie A 2016-17: Five things to look out for in round 33
Serie A is nearing its end and while Juventus appear to have the Scudetto all but wrapped up, there are plenty of other interesting happenings.
Round 33 will likely shed further light on how the Europa League places will look come the season’s end and could also play a key role in determining the relegation places.
Here are five things to look out for in round 33.
Bouncing back in Tuscany
Both Inter and Fiorentina will be hoping to come through their respective disappointments from round 32 by picking up three points this time out.
If La Viola are to finish ahead of Inter this year, a win at the Stadio Artemio Franchi is a minimum requirement, with the Tuscans currently four points off the Biscione.
Recent history suggests that a win for one side is likely, with none of their last nine meetings ending in a draw; Fiorentina have won five of these, with Inter claiming four victories.
Goals are to be expected, as both teams have scored in each of the visitors’ last seven games. Furthermore, Fiorentina have score 199 times against the Nerazzurri in Serie A – more than they have against any other opponent.