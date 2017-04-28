Serie A 2016-17: Five things to look out for in round 34
As Serie A nears its end for 2016-17, there is increasingly less to play for with Juventus having the league more or less wrapped up and the Champions League places looking set.
That considered, there are still some intriguing fixtures to come, especially around the Europa League places and towards the bottom of the table.
Here are five things to look out for in Serie A this week.
The Old Lady visit the home of the Goddess
Champions-elect Juventus will travel to Bergamo to face high-flying Atalanta on Friday evening, with a sixth successive Scudetto in their sights.
La Dea haven’t enjoyed much success against the Bianconeri in recent years, having picked up just two points in their last 24 meetings. In fact, Atalanta’s last victory over Juventus came 16 years ago, in February 2001.
Alejandro Gomez, the Nerazzurri captain, has never been on a winning side against Juve from his time in Bergamo or with Catania previously. La Vecchia Signora are the only team that he has faced over four times that he has not beaten during his time in Italy.
Gonzalo Higuain will likely be a thorn in the side of the hosts. The former Napoli hitman has scored a brace in two of his last three games against the Bergamaschi and has only found the net more often against Lazio.