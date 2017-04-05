Serie A 2016-17: Team of the Week – Round 30

Napoli were held by Juventus to a 1-1 draw, as Roma beat Empoli to crawl two points closer to the Bianconeri.

Inter crashed home to Sampdoria allowing Atalanta to climb back into fifth with their 5-0 demolition at Genoa, while Lazio won and kept Napoli in sight for a Champions League spot.

Fiorentina found the third consecutive win, as Crotone and Pescara kept their hopes alive at the bottom.

Our Team of the Week will see a 4-4-2 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Alex Cordaz – Crotone (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Two crucial saves to deny an early goal for Chievo, then resisted until the very end, guiding his team mates and helping Crotone to a fundamental three points.

Andrea Conti – Atalanta (5 apps)

Like his mate Caldara, Conti found the net yet again – his fifth time this season – and did it with a contender for Goal of the Season: a bicycle kick that will be remembered for years.

Gian Marco Ferrari – Crotone (2 apps)

Yet another decisive goal for the centre back, who stepped up like against Pescara to give Crotone some hope for the final games.

Mattia Caldara – Atalanta (5 apps)

What more can be said? Against the worst Genoa of the season Caldara guided the defence and scored his sixth goal in Serie A this year.

Milan Skriniar – Sampdoria

Completely dominant at the San Siro, giving a huge contribution to Sampdoria’s victory in Inter’s home by deleting Mauro Icardi from the pitch.

Artur Ionita – Cagliari

A lovely double in Palermo, to drag Cagliari to a win that seems simple, but gives the Sardinian side the possibility to relax for the rest of the season.

Marek Hamsik – Napoli (4 apps)

Goal number 111 with the Napoli shirt, and what a goal: lovely exchange with Dries Mertens and cool finish in front of Gianluigi Buffon. The Captain found the equaliser and can focus on the Coppa Italia return leg.

Lucas Torreira – Sampdoria

Quality in possession, clean touches and calmness on the ball. All of this combined with the most tackles of the night, dominating in midfield against Inter.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (7 apps)

He went up to scoring a hat-trick in Atalanta’s demolition of Genoa, for the final goal that fuels the Bergamaschi’s European hopes.

Edin Dzeko – Roma (5 apps)

Another two goals for the former Manchester City striker, who continues in his wonderful season and beats Empoli on his own to bring Roma closer to Juventus.

Khouma Babacar – Fiorentina

With Nikola Kalinic off, Babacar took his chance and gave Fiorentina a third consecutive win with a precise header. Can the Viola still find a European spot?