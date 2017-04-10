Serie A 2016-17: Team of the Week – Round 31

Juventus, Napoli and Roma all won at the top consolidating the Champions League spots and showing their superiority over the others.

Behind them, AC Milan won, Lazio and Inter lost, as Atalanta and Fiorentina both drew, with Crotone winning at the bottom and still believing in avoiding relegation.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Pepe Reina – Napoli (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Napoli maintained a clean sheet a the Stadio Olimpico against Lazio in a crucial Champions League clash and Reina was impeccable in several occasions, denying at least three clear chances.

Gonzalo Rodriguez – Fiorentina

The captain was at his best, covering everything that went his way against Sampdoria and finding his first goal this season with his specialty: a powerful header.

Federico Fazio – Roma (6 apps)

His third goal of the season combined with the usual authority at the back to help Roma to another important three points.

Federico Ceccherini – Sassuolo (3 apps)

Put very simply, he deleted Mauro Icardi from the pitch, annihilating the Inter captain with an outstanding show of personality and strength.

Suso – AC Milan (4 apps)

He was missed, and for good reason. In his first game back the Spaniard scored a beautiful free kick and delivered the assist for the Rossoneri’s second, as well as being the main threat for the whole game.

Mario Pasalic – AC Milan

Another goal for the midfielder, the third in his campaign, absolute surprise in the Rossoneri season and a real pillar in Vincenzo Montella’s current midfield.

Lucas Torreira – Sampdoria

As his team mate Luis Muriel said: “It looks like Torreira has been playing in Serie A for 20 years”, showing incredible personality, fantastic technique under pressure and annihilating Milan Badelj and Borja Valero in midfield.

Adem Ljajic – Torino (4 apps)

A wonder strike and an all round performance for the inconsistent Serbian, who showed his class once again. If only he did it every week…

Diego Falcinelli – Crotone (3 apps)

A brace to kill Inter and keep the safety hopes alive, Falcinelli was ice cold from the penalty spot and then brilliant with the delicious lob for the second.

Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus (8 apps)

What a fantastic striker. Higuain becomes the first Juventus striker to reach the 20 goal mark in Serie A in his first Bianconeri season since the 60s. He killed Chievo almost on his own, making the most of Paulo Dybala’s class.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (6 apps)

He has found consistency, it’s official. With the brace against Lazio Insigne totalled 14 goals in this Serie A campaign, his personal best.