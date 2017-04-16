Serie A 2016-17: Team of the Week – Round 32

The all Chinese Derby ended in an incredible last minute 2-2, as Juventus found an easy win in Pescara with Roma only drawing with Atalanta.

At the bottom, Empoli won in Florence, going five points clear from the drop zone, with Pescara losing and Crotone and Palermo only getting one point.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed.

Alex Cordaz – Crotone (4 Team of the Week appearances)

At least eight clear saves to keep Crotone in the game and give his team mates the chance to equalise.

Andrea Conti – Atalanta (5 apps)

The way he dribbled past the Roma defenders to deliver the assist for Jasmin Kurtic’s opener was divine, adding to his constant hard work and defensive attitude.

Cristian Zapata – AC Milan

At times he suffered at the back in the Derby, but was in control when Inter had chances on the counter and then found that goal, the last second equaliser worth so much in the fight for Europe.

Manuel Pasqual – Empoli

In his first game back at the Artemio Franchi, Fiorentina’s former captain kept his cool from the penalty spot to give Empoli a last minute lead that means three golden points in the relegation battle.

Antonio Candreva – Inter (4 apps)

A beautiful volley to give the Nerazzurri the lead, finding his second goal in two Milan Derbies and then flying up and down on the flank until the late substitution.

Jasmin Kurtic – Atalanta (3 apps)

What a goal to give Atalanta the lead in Rome, and then battling in the middle throughout the game to continue La Dea’s European dream.

Allan – Napoli

The hard work to give balance to Maurizio Sarri’s side with an added goal to put the game with Udinese to bed.

Joao Pedro – Cagliari

A brace to raise Cagliari’s goal tally against Chievo to four, showing glimpses of what could have been had he been fit all season.

Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus (10 apps)

Goals number 22 and 23 of his Serie A season, number 200 and 201 in European domestic leagues, in between the two biggest games of the season against Barcelona. El Pipita never fails to deliver.

Marco Borriello – Cagliari (2 apps)

His 15th goal in Serie A, frankly unexpected, giving him a personal victory in a bet with his friend Christian Vieri: ‘Bobo’ will have to pay Borriello’s holidays this summer. He has been Cagliari’s added value this season and keeps on showing it.

Goran Pandev – Genoa

His first goal in three years, against his former club. Simply unbelievable. Giving Genoa the lead before Lazio’s late equaliser, but interrupting nonetheless the Grifone’s terrible run.