Serie A 2016-17: Team Of The Week – Round 33

Both AC Milan and Inter fell as Juventus demolished Genoa to continue their march to the title, whilst Atalanta and Lazio are now favourites for the Europa League.

Fiorentina moved closer to the Milan clubs, with Empoli and Crotone finding vital wins in their relegation battle.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Lukasz Skorupski – Empoli (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Suso’s penalty wasn’t the best ever, but the reflex to keep it out and save the following shot was crucial, keeping Empoli ahead and securing three points that are like pure oxygen.

Davide Zappacosta – Torino (2 apps)

Against Chievo the Granata showed why he is possibly the best Italian right back this season: a constant push up and down the flank and the wonderful volley to beat Stefano Sorrentino.

Mattia Caldara – Atalanta (6 apps)

He scored his seventh goal in Serie A, an incredible number for a central defender, who adds to this tally great concentration and tactical knowledge, as he showed again in the victory against Bologna.

Bruno Martella – Crotone

Crotone’s motor on the left flank, going close to scoring and giving that extra push to an absolutely fundamental victory.

Adem Ljajic – Torino (2 apps)

He is finding his feet in this new number 10 role and everything works better for Torino. The opener against Chievo and so much quality throughout the 90 minutes.

Matias Vecino – Fiorentina

The only thing missing for such a complete midfielder was him scoring: two goals against Inter, finally finding the way of goal.

Borja Valero – Fiorentina (2 apps)

The mind and motor of Fiorentina’s attack, linking up play in between Inter’s defensive line and midfield, with a beautiful back heel leading to Vecino’s second and the asset for Davide Astori’s header.

Keita Balde Diao – Lazio (3 apps)

When he’s on form, there’s few better players in Serie A. Palermo might not be the best opponent, but Keita destroyed them with a quick hat-trick, full of quality.

Mario Mandzukic – Juventus (3 apps)

A true hammer on the left flank, defending as always, conceding nothing to Genoa, and curling in the beauty for Juve’s 3-0.

Khouma Babacar – Fiorentina (2 apps)

Two super goals against Inter in the mad night of the Artemio Franchi: Fiorentina have found Nikola Kalinic’s replacement.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (6 apps)

What a season Immobile is having! Another brace to put the game against Palermo to bed early on and pave the way to Lazio’s six goals.