Suso raises doubts over AC Milan future

Despite reaffirming he’s happy at AC Milan, Suso has made it clear he’s not ready to commit his long term future to the Rossoneri.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a first team regular under Vincenzo Montella this season, carrying his strong form while on loan at Genoa last campaign to the San Siro.

However while Suso pointed out he still has quite a bit of time remaining on his contract, a possible return to Spain is on his mind.

“I still have two and half years remaining with Milan and I’ve always said that I’m happy here, but we’ll see what happens in the summer” he told AS.

“It’s always great to play in your own country [Spain], but we’ll see this summer because I don’t know what will happen at Milan and what the club’s plans will be.”

While his future remains shrouded in mystery, Suso has no doubts that he’s enjoying his best season to date so far this campaign.

“This is my best season,” he continued. “The first few months were important because I started well and I must continue moving forward.

“I have to thank the fans as they have always supported me and the team.”

Suso has netted six goals in 27 Serie A appearances for Milan this season.

