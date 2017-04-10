Suso sounds AC Milan’s derby charge

Despite this season not quite going to plan, Vincenzo Montella’s Milan side will go into next week’s Derby della Madonnina with the upper hand over their cross-city rivals

Performance. Check. Suso’s goal. Check. Clean sheet. Check. Three points. Check. Indeed it was a perfect outing for AC Milan who routed Palermo 4-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday. Ahead of next Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina, it was the perfect preparation.

There haven’t been many highs this season for the Rossoneri, and Vincenzo Montella has had to make due with a less than impressive squad. Games like Sunday’s however epitomise exactly how much of an impact he’s had.

Arithmetically, the win is important as Milan have now leapfrogged their crosstown rivals, who lost 2-1 to Crotone. It allows Montella’s men to approach the derby with the psychological ascendency but especially with their key man, Suso, showing his stellar form.

The Spaniard has been the Rossoneri’s most potent weapon offensively this season, and proved it again on his return from injury. He brings a lot of directness and cutting edge to Milan’s play. More importantly, he offers a dual threat with Gerard Deulofeu on the opposite flank and opens spaces for Carlos Bacca by forcing defenders to commit more.

Austerity in the transfer market has indeed borne a fine fruit, with the lack of recruitment and constant sales allowing the 23-year-old to carve out a spot for himself. Whether it was by lack of options or not, Montella has been getting the best out of him and Suso has grabbed his chance with both hands.

Against Palermo, he scored the first and set up Mario Pasalic for the second, effectively killing the game in the opening 19 minutes. The former Liverpool man has netted seven times this term, assisting a further eight. Whenever he’s gotten on the scoresheet or provided an assist, Milan have lost just twice — against Udinese and Napoli.

Naturally, it is important to remember that Milan only won against Palermo. But beyond the weakness of the opposition, it was the quality of the performance, the fluidity of play, and cohesion of the offence in the final third that matter the most. Suso seems to be at the heart of this change, reminding the Rossoneri fans just how much they’d missed him.

Montella will hope the Rossoneri No.8 can carry his form into Saturday. There have been many disappointments when it’s come to Milan over recent seasons, between a sale yet to happen and the lack of European football. But moving two points ahead of Inter into a Europa League spot and a derby win could represent a satisfactory season and bring a rare smile to the San Siro faithfuls.