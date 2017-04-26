The Revolution is Here: New Serie A kick off times for 2017/18 season

With the Lega Serie A looking to increase visibility and interest in Italian football, a number of new proposals are being considered with new kick off times at the forefront of proposed changes.

Currently Serie A is played over Saturday and Sunday, with matched scheduled for 18:00 and 20:45 CET on the former, with a 12:30 match and 20:45 match on the latter, with the remaining games played at 15:00.

Now, it looks as if Serie A could be set to play over four days, mirroring a schedule which has been taken up by Spain’s La Liga in order to ensure more people can tune into more matches.

Although nothing has been officially ratified, the kick off times under consideration are as follows:

Serie A will also play over Christmas and New Year with the winter break to follow in January, taking a leaf from Serie B's book, as they have held matches over the festive period to above average attendances to most matches.

