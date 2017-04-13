Torino want to keep hold of Manchester City goalkeeper

Joe Hart could extend his stay in Italy as Torino have let Manchester City know they want the goalkeeper for another season.

The Citizens let their former No.1 go last summer when new manager Pep Guardiola brought in Barcelona’s Claudio Bravo as a replacement, and it remains unclear what the future holds for the England international at his parent club.

One option could be another season on loan at Torino, as Sky Sports News UK reports the Granata have asked for the agreement to be extended for another campaign.

While the Italian side are hopeful of keeping Hart in Serie A, it remains to be seen whether Manchester City will be as accommodating, as the Premier League side are keen to cash in on the goalkeeper as soon as possible given his contract expires in 2019.

Another factor working against Torino is word that Everton are reportedly looking to sign Hart during the summer.

Torino currently sit 10th in Serie A with 44 points from 31 matches.

