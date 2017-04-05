Tottenham prepare contract for Roma boss

The Premier League could welcome another Italian manager to its ranks next season as Tottenham are preparing a move for Roma’s Luciano Spalletti.

Current Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid and Manchester United this summer, and it appears the London club are already hard at work looking at possible alternatives.

Tuttomercatoweb reports Tottenham’s efforts have centred on trying to land Spalletti, who has made it clear he’ll leave the capital club if he can’t win a trophy this season.

With Roma out of all cup competitions and six points back of Juventus in Serie A with eight matches remaining, an exit looks like a real possibility.

As a result Tottenham are ready to offer the 58-year-old a three year deal worth €4.5 million a season in order to tempt him to England.

Spalletti rejoined Roma in 2016 after coaching the Giallorossi from 2005 to 2009 and has experience outside of Italy after taking charge at Zenit Saint Petersburg from 2009 to 2014.

