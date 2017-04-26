Totti: Roma want to destroy Lazio

He may now be 40 but age shows no signs of mellowing Francesco Totti, who has set his sights on ‘destroying’ Lazio in the Rome derby.

Roma host their rivals on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico, looking to gain a measure of revenge on the Aquile for dumping them out of the Coppa Italia at the semi-final stage.

While attending an event on Via del Corso where he was presented by golden boots by Nike, ‘Er Pupone’ looked ahead to the contest and reflected on his favourite derby memories.

“I’m like everyone else when it comes to the derby. I want to win,” Totti told reporters. “When we get out on to the field, we want to destroy them.

“My best memory of the fixture is the 5-1 win in 2002 when I wore the ‘sei unica’ shirt. On Sunday, we want revenge after losing in the Coppa Italia, as I said, you always want to destroy Lazio, with the utmost respect of course. We must give 101 percent.”

Totti is the all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the Derby della Capitale with 11 goals, tied with Dino Da Costa, with all of his goals coming in Serie A fixtures.