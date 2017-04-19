Travel Guide: Verona

The city of Verona is no stranger to tourists with its magnificent centre being a World Heritage Site, but those who head slightly south-west to the Stadio Bentegodi can enjoy football in Serie A and Serie B thanks to the Gialloblu duo of Chievo and Hellas Verona

Chievo Tickets

A ticket to watch Chievo in Serie A is a relatively easy feat and one that requires little worry due to the extreme rarity of the Bentegodi selling out. Tickets are available on matchday from outside of the stadium and will cost between €25 in the Curva Nord to €45 in a stand on either side.

Another way to obtain a ticket is by visiting any Banco Popolare di Verona within the city.

Hellas Verona Tickets

Hellas Verona tickets are usually available on the doors on match day from the ticket office which can be found in a car park just off Piazzale Olimpia where the Curva Sud of the Stadio Bentegodi meets the West Stand. The office is also open throughout the week.

Tickets may also be purchased online but only by people in possession of the fan card which will make the process unusable for the vast majority of tourists.

Tickets are usually priced around the €20-40 mark for most sections of the stadium and are readily available with the side battling to secure promotion late in the Serie B campaign.

However, with average attendances usually around the 20,000 mark and an overall capacity of 38,000 it is almost impossible for the Bentegodi to be completely full and the club has the option of opening the Curva Nord in the event of a larger crowd than normal.

Tickets may also be purchased from tobacconists, travel agents and other shops across Verona and Italy that carry the VivaTicket logo. Collectors are advised to buy directly from the club as only those tickets have the Hellas branding.

As is standard in Italy, one must display their ID when buying tickets and remember to take it to the match as it will be checked by stewards upon entry.

Hotel

In terms of cheap hostels, Verona is not necessarily the place. However, there are several cheap and reasonable hotels that are more than welcoming for the average football fan.

The Hotel Leon D’Oro is a hotel located near to the station, giving it quick and easy access to the Bentegodi. It is a large hotel with everything required for a short stay and the city centre is just a 20-minute walk away.

Flights

Verona does have its own airport but it’s not the most well-served. There are regular flights to London Gatwick and there are flights to Manchester for much of the year.

Alitalia runs connecting flights to Rome which may be of use to travellers arriving from further away. Visitors from the north of England may wish to look at flights from LeedsBradford airport to Treviso as these tend to be quite affordable and Verona is only one and a half hours away from Treviso. Verona’s location means that flights from Milan or Bergamo are also an option. All in all, the city is not the most difficult to reach by air travel even if not flying directly to Verona.

Getting to the Bentegodi

The Stadio Bentegodi is slightly out from the city centre but is well-connected thanks to works on city infrastructure made in preparation for Italia 90. The 11,12 and 13 buses all go the stadium via the city centre and the main train station at Porta Nuova.

The station itself is only a 15-minute walk from the ground. Simply walk straight out of the station before turning left onto Via Antonio Palladio before following the road until the stadium emerges in front of you. The stadium is also surrounded my numerous car parks and well signposted from the Autostrada A4 Brescia for motorists.

Hellas Verona Merchandise

It is difficult for a visitor to miss the Hellas Store as it is located on Via Cattaneo, right by the iconic Roman Arena and the exclusive shopping street Via Mazzini.

The club shop contains all the shirts, tracksuits and scarves that one would expect. More interesting items include the 30th Scudetto anniversary range as made by the football hipster’s favourite Copa and Verona jewellery with the all the Gialloblu trappings.

Verona are also rare amongst Italian sides in that they have a club shop at the stadium which is housed inside a lorry parked outside the ticket office. The mobile club shop sometimes has discontinued items which are no longer on sale at the main shop in the centre.

Bars

Verona is a city with a diverse and relaxed drinking culture. There is a wide variety of places to sip at Spritz, nibble on complimentary crisps or drink local wines such as Bardolino, Valpolicella and Soave.

La Tradison near the Arena on Via Oberdan is deceptively cheap for such an atmospheric bar and you are likely to return after your first visit.

Nearby, there is also the Osteria Mandorla which is more easily recognised by its historic sign reading ‘Vini-Liquori.’ The place has the traditional feel of a Veronese Osteria, with people sipping at their drinks casually outside the front door. There is a wide and affordable selection of wines offer and the Spritz which are served in jam jars are always popular. There is also a free table football table located in the basement.

Just on the other side of the mighty Adige river lies Porteghetti in Piazza San Tommaso by Ponte Nuovo. Popular with locals; it’s a great place to sit outside underneath the arches and watch the world go and it hosts one of the best snack selections in the city. The free WIFI is also greatly appreciated by writers from ForzaItalianFootball.com and staff from Il Corriere di Verona and La Gazzetta dello Sport also regularly frequent the bar with laptops in hand.