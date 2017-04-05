Turkish duo join West Ham United in pursuit of Juventus striker

West Ham United aren’t the only side interested in landing Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic, as Turkish duo Besiktas and Galatasaray have joined the race to land the striker.

The 30-year-old has established himself as a key figure in Massimiliano Allegri’s plans thanks to his work ethic, but reports continue to link him with an exit given the Bianconeri are looking at bringing in younger options.

As a result West Ham and Marseille have reportedly been keeping tabs on Mandzukic in recent weeks, but Turkish outlet Fotomac suggests Besiktas and Galatasaray have also let their interest be known.

However it remains to be seen whether either of the four sides would be able to meet Juventus’ valuation of the striker, as they landed him for €19 million from Atletico Madrid back in 2015.

Mandzukic has netted 20 goals in 73 appearances for Juventus in all competitions over the past two seasons.

