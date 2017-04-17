Udinese full-back on Inter radar

Inter have zeroed in on Udinese’s Samir as the Nerazzurri look for a new left full-back for next season.

Davide Santon, Yuto Nagatomo and Cristian Ansaldi have all failed to make the position their own this season, and with the latter the only player expected to stay in Milan, at least one new face will be brought in during the summer.

Tuttomercatoweb reports Inter are in talks with Udinese regarding a move for Samir, who has impressed for the Zebrette.

After spending last season on loan at Hellas Verona, the Brazilian has returned to Friuli and been one of Serie A’s biggest surprises.

While Udinese have reportedly given Inter first preference to sign Samir, the Zebrette are holding out hope interest from other clubs increases the 22-year-old’s transfer value.

Samir has featured in 21 Serie A matches for Udinese, who currently sit 11th in the standings.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!