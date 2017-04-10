UEFA Champions League preview – Juventus v Barcelona

On Tuesday evening, Juventus will host Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie.

The Bianconeri are on a 21-match unbeaten run at home in all UEFA competitions and will be confident of earning a result ahead of the return leg at Camp Nou.

They host a Blaugrana side who suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Malaga on Saturday and have shown indifferent form over the past two months.

With a semifinal spot on the line, Nicholas Carroll previews the team form, formations and key factors ahead of the first leg.

