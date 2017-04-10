Valencia announce permanent signing of Zaza from Juventus

Simone Zaza will no longer be a Juventus player this summer after Valencia announced they have signed the striker on a permanent deal.

The 2016/17 season has been a mixed bag for the Italian, as he originally left the Bianconeri for West Ham United last summer. However poor form saw Zaza spend much of his time on the bench, and with the Hammers making it clear they wouldn’t exercise their €20 million option to make the move permanent, he left for Valencia in January.

Since then the 25-year-old has netted four goals in 14 matches, and Valencia have announced that they will make his loan move permanent this summer.

“Simone Zaza will be a Valencia CF player from July 1st, according to the terms signed with Juventus FC,” a statement read on the Spanish club’s website.

It’s believed Juventus will receive €16m from the sale, adding to the €2m they got from the Spanish side in January.

Zaza netted twice for Valencia on Sunday in a 3-1 victory over Granada.

