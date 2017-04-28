Verratti agent denies Barcelona talks

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti continues to be linked with a summer move to Barcelona, but his agent denied reports he’s met with the Blaugrana.

Juventus and Inter are hot on the trails of the former Pescara man, as his future with the Ligue 1 giants remains up in the air after another early exit from the Champions League.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting Barcelona are also in the mix for Verratti, and even stated that the Italian’s agent, Donato Di Campli, met with Blaugrana officials at the Camp Nou during their recent match against Juventus.

However Di Campli made it clear to Premium Sport that the reason for his visit to Spain had nothing to do with business, as he was simply in Catalonia to take in the match, which ended 0-0, as a spectator.

Despite the agent’s denial, news of a possible exit has PSG on alert, and it’s believed they are preparing a new contract for the Italian in order to keep him in France.

Verratti has made 25 Ligue 1 appearances for Les Parisiens, who sit top of the table level on points with Monaco, this season.

