VIDEO: AC Milan sold – What Happens Now?

It is official: Silvio Berlusconi has ceased to be the owner of AC Milan. The former President of the Rossoneri has sold the club to Chinese broker Yonghong Li.

Li leads a group of primarily Chinese investors, who have acquired AC Milan for a total of €740 million after months of negotiations.

With the help of American fund Elliot, Li was able to pile together the sum and acquire the club for Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux from Berlusconi’s Fininvest. An operation that required months of programming and negotiations and that will see a historical shift of power in Italian football: both Milan clubs are now owned by Chinese groups.

The question is: what will happen to AC Milan from now on? Will the new owners be ready to pay the price needed to return to the glory days, bringing in big expensive names and climbing the ladder back to the heights of World football?