VIDEO: Just how did Inter not beat AC Milan?

A last-gasp equaliser from Cristian Zapata earned AC Milan a draw in the Derby against Inter, but where did it all go wrong for the Nerazzurri who were on top for most of the game?

Forza Italian Football’s Dov Schiavone and Nicholas Carroll were at the Stadio Meazza and gave their thoughts directly after the game.

What did you think of the match? Leave a comment below and let us know.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here