West Bromwich Albion to rival Juventus for Sporting CP star

Juventus will have to step their pursuit of Sporting CP’s William Carvalho with word that West Bromwich Albion are ready to offer €30 million to land the midfielder.

The Portuguese international is expected to leave the Primeira Liga side at the end of the season amidst interest from several of Europe’s top sides, including Manchester City and Arsenal.

It’s believed Juventus have also been keeping tabs on Carvalho in recent weeks, but the Telegraph reports West Bromwich could beat everyone to his signature thanks to a €30m offer.

Manager Tony Pulis traveled to Portugal last Saturday to watch the 25-year-old in person, and no doubt word of his interest will have Juve on alert as they weigh up whether to match the bid once the transfer window reopens.

Carvalho has netted 10 goals in 150 appearances for Sporting CP since making his debut for the club in 2010.

Follow @adriboin

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here

Become a Patron!