West Ham United complicating Inzaghi’s Lazio renewal

Lazio are ready to give coach Simone Inzaghi a new contract, but West Ham United are hoping to step in and bring the tactician to England this summer.

The 41-year-old’s reputation continues to improve thanks to his work in the capital this season, as the Aquile sit fourth in Serie A with six matches remaining.

It’s no surprise then that President Claudio Lotito has been wholly impressed with Inzaghi’s work, so much so that Lazio are confident of signing the coach to a contract extension that will run until 2021.

The Aquile will be hoping pen is put to paper sooner rather than later though, as Corriere dello Sport suggests West Ham are ready to make a move to bring the tactician to England.

With Slaven Bilic’s future in question, the reports states the Hammers will make Inzaghi a five-year contract offer in hopes of securing his services for the 2017/18 campaign.

Along with leading Lazio to fourth place, Inzaghi will try to win his first trophy as a coach on June 2 when the Aquile take on Juventus in the Coppa Italia final.

