Zanetti: Inter want to return to the world’s top 10

Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti has declared that the club is looking to return to the pinnacle of world football under owners Suning Group.

The Chinese investors acquired Inter from a consortium led by Erick Thohir in 2016, and have set about rebuilding a team that has failed to win a trophy since the 2011 Coppa Italia.

Zanetti insisted that Suning are working towards ensuring Inter become competitive at home and abroad again, but urged patience from supporters.

“We’re trying to build a strong team that can bring us back to being amongst the top 10 clubs in the world,” the former Nerazzurri captain told Reuters. “It is our aim, but it cannot be done overnight. It takes time and strategic thinking.

“It is more than just a case of building a team full of good footballers, we need human values and planning. We must spend wisely and choose players in tune with what we’re trying to achieve.”

Zanetti is Inter’s record appearance maker, having represented the club 858 times between 1995 and 2014.