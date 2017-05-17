AC Milan agree deal for Atalanta starlet Kessie

AC Milan are set to complete the signing of in-demand Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, after the Ivorian rejected a move to Roma.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation in the centre of Atalanta’s midfield, as a stellar campaign that has seen them secure qualification for the Europa League.

With Milan and Roma battling it out for his signature, Kessie has opted for the former, and will pen a five year contract after the Rossoneri agreed a €28 million deal with Atalanta, according to Sky Sport Italia.

Although Roma had matched Milan’s deal, Kessie favoured a move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, and is set to become the first signing since the takeover of the club by Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.

Kessie will earn €2.5m per year at Milan, who bettered Roma’s contract offer by €500,000 per season.

The Ivory Coast international has scored seven goals in 29 appearances this season for La Dea.