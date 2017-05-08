AC Milan agree to personal terms with Wolfsburg star

Ricardo Rodriguez could leave Wolfsburg for AC Milan this summer with reports stating the Rossoneri have already agreed to terms with the full-back.

Inter had been linked with a move for the Swiss international in recent months, but it appears those talks have cooled off due to €22.5 million release clause inserted in the 24-year-old’s contract.

As a result Milan have stepped up their pursuit, and Sky Sport Italia reports the Rossoneri have already agreed to terms with Rodriguez after meeting his agent on Monday.

While terms of the deal haven’t been discussed, it’s believed Milan will meet with Wolfsburg in the coming days to see if they can lower the transfer fee needed to sign the full-back.

Rodriguez has made 154 appearances for Wolfsburg since joining from FC Zurich in 2012.

