AC Milan and another season of discontent

The announcement of AC Milan’s sale was supposed to breath new life into the club, but none of the last weekends have shown any hint of it. Since then, the Rossoneri remain winless after a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Roma on Sunday.

Milan have collected just a measly two points out of their last four games, a disappointing return given that they faced Empoli and Crotone during that run. The last-gasp draw snatched against Inter back in April did nothing more than flatter to deceive, and the new post-Silvio Berlusconi era promises to be a difficult one.

The issue is not so much the lack of results, but more so the inconsistent performances. There have been too many poor displays, an equal amount of average ones and with the decent ones far and few in between. Some will point to Vincenzo Montella, while others will single out the players.

On paper however, the team’s attacking trio should theoretically be enough to help the Rossoneri seal a Europa League spot. Unfortunately, the team is too often let down by a shoddy defence and a midfield struggling to protect it.

Gabriel Paletta picked up another red card, his fourth sending off of the season, Milan have conceded seven goals in the last three matches in which Alessio Romagnoli has been absent, and it was the ninth time the Rossoneri returned from the break trailing. At the end of the day, there is only so much that Montella can do.

What’s most frustrating is the feelings of predictability and monotony from the Milan outfit. The mood at the club, after the announcement of the sale, seems to be the same before. Of course Milan weren’t expected to start steamrolling the competition, but positive signs of things to come — however small — would be welcomed.

The defeat at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza puts Milan in a difficult position. A win against Roma would have allowed Montella’s men to move within three points of Atalanta, who sit just ahead of them in fifth place. Next weekend could have indeed been a key face-off for the last Europa League berth against Last Dea.

Naturally, there were few doubts that Roma would defeat Milan at the San Siro on Sunday. Still though, the manner of the defeats have become increasingly alarming over the course of the season. The feeling that the Diavolo are stagnating — or, arguably, getting worse — has got to be worrying Montella.

With just a few games left, Milan’s defeat has only afforded Atalanta more leeway to make sure they cap off their impressive season with a European qualification, while the Rossoneri will be left to once again nurse more regrets.