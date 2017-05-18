AC Milan and Real Madrid to discuss striker’s future after Champions League final

Real Madrid have told AC Milan they won’t discuss a possible move for Alvaro Morata until after the Champions League final.

Los Blancos take on Juventus on June 3 for Europe’s top prize, and club directors are keen to ensure players keep their focus on the task at hand.

As a result Real and Milan will meet to discuss a possible bid for Morata after the end of the campaign according to milannews.it.

The Rossoneri are big fans of the former Juventus striker, and it’s believed the 24-year-old wouldn’t be against a return to Italy.

However Milan will likely have to beat out Chelsea in the race for Morata, as Antonio Conte is reportedly keen to sign the Spaniard this summer.

Morata has netted 20 goals in 41 appearance in all competitions with Real this season.

