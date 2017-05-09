AC Milan back in the mix for Borussia Dortmund striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make a return to AC Milan this summer as the Rossoneri are back in the mix to land the Borussia Dortmund star.

The Gabon international continues to be linked with an exit from the Bundesliga side after four highly successful seasons in Germany.

PSG have regularly been linked with a move for Aubameyang in recent months, but it looks as though Milan are also keen to land the striker according to RMC Sport.

The 27-year-old began his career in the Rossoneri youth ranks before being loaned out to several French sides and then settling at Saint-Etienne.

His impressive performances in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga have seen him linked with a return to Italy, and with Milan having recently changed owners, those reports have remerged once again.

However a move for the striker won’t be cheap, as the report suggests Dortmund have slapped a €70 million price tag on their star man.

Aubameyang has netted 116 goals in 186 appearances for Dortmund sine joining the club in 2013.

